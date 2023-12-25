The Chairman of the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA), Hon. Abideen Adeaga, has disclosed that available indices show that local communities in the state have been experiencing a high influx of economic sojourners from major cities in the country.

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the state governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, Abideen wished the governor many more years of success. He stated that the migrants, who are from different tribes, have discovered that the cost of living is low while the security of lives and properties is prioritized by the state government.

Adeaga said these developments have been made possible with the policies, programs, and activities of the Engr. Seyi Makinde-led administration in the state, which have helped stabilize the purchasing power of workers, traders, farmers, and artisans.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that the state government has used the programs of his agency to reach out to people in various rural and urban communities with health, education, environmental, psychosocial intervention for vulnerable residents, and water provision. He maintained that the payment of workers’ salaries on the 25th, payment of palliative salary support, and the 13th-month salary have made workers in the state the envy of other states across the nation.

“We have indices from the state data bank that many people of different tribes now find Oyo State conducive to live and have been thronging every part of the state. This is reflected in the outcome of good governance provided by the present administration through policies, programs, and activities that have a human face. Oyo State workers are well paid, and on the 25th, since the inception of the governor’s administration in 2019 till date, he has been paying the 13th-month bonus. Recently, as a result of the national economic realities occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal, the state has been paying the palliative support bonus to all categories of workers.

“When you look at the physical programs undertaken by various state agencies like OYCSDA, you will see that interventions have taken place in rural and urban communities across the state in areas of construction of community health centres, blocks of classrooms, motorized boreholes, as well as other projects like psychosocial programs for vulnerable people like widows and people with special needs, among others, by providing cash support and foodstuffs.

“Also, the state governor has worked so well with security agencies to stop all criminal activities that could jeopardize the peaceful living of residents. It is the more reason people are relocating to communities in our state to work, do business, or live,” he explained.

Adeaga congratulated Governor Makinde for attaining what he called another impactful year, saying the governor has put the state’s name in a strategic position of reckoning in Nigeria and around the world.