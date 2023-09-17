The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has said that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) should stop blackmailing the Police for detaining the former president of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, stating that NLC indolence and lack of concerns at the initial stage of the problems was responsible for the lingering crisis in the union.

The Acting General Secretary of the union, Comrade Kayode Agbeyangi, stated this on Saturday while reacting to a statement credited to the NLC titled “Bloodshed at NURTW National Secretariat: We urged Caution but it was not heeded!” and signed by the Deputy President of the Congress, Comrade Kabir.

In the statement, the NLC condemned the Police for arresting and detaining the former president of the union, Tajudeen Baruwa whom the police alleged culpable homicide.

But reacting to the NLC outbursts on Saturday, Comrade Agbeyangi expressed disappointment with the leadership of NLC for coming out with such a statement.

He regretted that the failure of leadership of the NLC to tackle the problems at the initial stage was responsible for persisting crisis the union is battling today

“This problem started about two years ago, the aggrieved members wrote series of letters to the NLC to intervene, but they were ignored. Some of these aggrieved members were expelled by Baruwa administration. Our people complained to NLC, but nothing was done. When the aggrieved could not get attention of the NLC, they went to court to seek justice. Members from southwest approached to determine Baruwa’s eligibility for second term. The court adjourned hearing on the matter till October with an order that all the parties in the case should maintain status quo , but Baruwa ignored the order and started organising a kangaroo delegate conference. We brought all these illegalities to the attention of the NLC, but they turned deaf hear, “

Comrade Agbeyangi regretted that NLC was supporting Baruwa despite the fact that all his actions negate trade union standards

“I want to challenge the NLC to tell the whole world which body supervised the Baruwa so-called delegate conference?. Were journalists (print and electronic) invited to cover the event? Is it proper to hold such an event at the dead of the night?”

On the recent arrest and detention of Baruwa, Comrade Agbeyangi commended the police for doing a good job.

“It is unfortunate that the NLC has taken their support for Baruwa to another level that has blindfolded their sense of justice and fairness.They succeeded in ensuring that police vacate the union environment. Last week, Baruwa came out and informed the whole world that he would shell blood.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE