Big Brother Naija All-stars season housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, professionally known as Cross, has become the first housemate to reach the finale after purchasing immunity.

The reality star bought the immunity courtesy of Moniepoint coins from fellow housemates Neo, Pere, Omotshola, and Alex.

Confirming the development on Sunday, Big Brother Naija, via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, wrote, “It’s official! Cross is the first #BBNaija housemate of the season to make it to the finale. 🔥🙌🏾 #BBNaijaAllStars.

The reality star, who is the current head of house for week 8, has also become the first all-stars housemate never to have been nominated throughout the show.