The Nasarawa state Governor, engineer Abdulahi Sule, has said no amount of media propaganda would save the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate in the March 18th election, David Ombugadu, from eminent defeat at the tribunal.

He said that even the PDP witnesses testified against its party for overvoting during testimonies at the tribunal.

Governor Sule stated this while reacting to allegations made by the Nasarawa state PDP chairman, Chief Francis Orogu, that the governor’s recent visit to some ministers in Abuja was to influence the governorship tribunal’s impending verdict.

In a press conference Sunday in Lafia by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba, the governor said he remained focused on delivering on the mandate given to him by the people of Nasarawa State.

He added that “the PDP should also know that no amount of false alarms and media propaganda will save his party from an eminent defeat at the tribunal, and the earlier he comes to terms with this fact, the better for him and his supporters”.

Ahemba said Sule was not in any way surprised at the deliberate falsehood by the opposition party, as such has been their antics in the State and their style of politics, which he views as the normal behaviour of any opposition.

The SSA added that the Governor remains steadfast and shall resist being dragged into joining issues with the opposition under whatever guise, adding that the Governor has decided to put records straight for the sake of unsuspecting members of the public who might be misled by the serial false alarms that have seemingly become the hallmark of opposition politics in the State.

“Gentlemen of the press, I wish to commence this address by thanking the Almighty God for making it possible for us to meet here again.

We also appreciate you, members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, for finding time to attend this Press conference, which is aimed at clearing the air on the recent working visit by His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, to some Hon. Ministers in Abuja.

“Our attention has been drawn to a media publication wherein the State Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Francis Orogu, was quoted as having called on His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State and Chairman of the North-Central Governors’ Forum not to drag President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, and others into Nasarawa politics.

“The governor is not in any way surprised at this deliberate falsehood by the opposition party, as such has been the antics of the opposition party in the State and its style of politics, which I view as a normal behaviour of any opposition,” Ahemba said.





Ahemba added that while the governor remains steadfast in developing the state and shall resist being dragged into joining issues with the opposition under whatever guise, it was pertinent to put records straight for the sake of unsuspecting members of the public who might be misled by the serial false alarms “which have seemingly become the hallmark of opposition politics in the State”.

“It is on record that, since assumption of office as the fourth democratically elected Governor of Nasarawa State on May 29th 2019, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, has continued to drive the State on the path of progress and development in all spheres, specifically in the areas of security, infrastructure, industrialisation, investment, human capital development, agriculture, health, and education, among other sectors of the economy”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…