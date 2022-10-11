NURTW, RTEAN get new leadership in Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have inaugurated a new set of executive committee members to pilot the affairs of the unions in the state.

At the swearing-in ceremony conducted by a notary public, Timi Omotosho in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Tuesday and witnessed by members of the driver unions, Chief Joseph Omotayo was inaugurated as NURTW state chairman, while Sunday Adetola as RTEAN chairman.

The duo promised to change the face of the unions which the public would be proud of, calling on the citizens to support them in their quest to deliver on their mandates of transforming the transport sector in the state.

Omotayo while speaking commended the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the incoming governor, Biodun Oyebanji for the seamless transition, assuring them that the union under his leadership would work for the peace of the state.

While soliciting the support and cooperation of members for a successful tenure, he assured them that he would place top priority on their welfare and development.

The NURTW chairman promised to be transparent and accountable, adding that the union under him would work with every peace-loving member across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said, “We are grateful for the successful inauguration today and I want to say that it is not like the former chairmen were wrong but we need this for us to have peace in the state.

“We don’t want a crisis in our state and I can say that this change of leadership will further enhance peace in the state because together with my executives we are ready to work with everyone.

“Let me say that we will support the incoming administration of Biodun Oyebanji and I will like to tell all our people that they should avoid violence and fight.”

On his part, RTEAN boss, Adetola assured stakeholders that they would not allow themselves to be used in disrupting the peace being enjoyed in the state.

“I will be loyal to the government and I won’t allow anyone to push me against the system, I am for peace and welfare of members,” he said.

