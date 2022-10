President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday finally honoured Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, the Nigerian physician who prevented the wide spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria in 2014 and subsequently lost her life in the process.

Dr Adadevoh, who died on August 19, 2014, placed the index patient, Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian, who was in the country for an Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) programme, in quarantine at the detriment of her own life.

The physician was posthumously conferred with the national award of Officer of the Order of Nigeria (OON) at the 2022 National Honours Awards.

Adadevoh was among the 447 distinguished Nigerians and foreigners honoured with different National Honours at an event held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Six distinguished Nigerians were conferred with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Okukayode Oriwoola; the immediate past CJN; Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed (retd); the Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Ms Amina Mohammed and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Professor Tijani Mohammed Baden were conferred with the GCFR award.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Emir of Zauzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamali; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bagge (retd); Gbom Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba; Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo Ewuare II were among the traditional rulers conferred with the award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Also conferred with CFR are Speaker, House of Representatives, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, among others.

Seven foreigners were conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), including a posthumous award for the late George Stavros Coumantaros.

The awards ceremony is still ongoing.