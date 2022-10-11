Environment minister launches sector health guidelines, tells non-professionals to steer clear

The Minister of Environment, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi has launched two authentication documents to promote and guide sustainable environmental business in Nigeria.

Abdullahi said the documents are verifiable instruments of the operators in environmental service delivery in the country and task practitioners to operate legitimately while he warns non-professionals to steer clear of the practice that promotes public health.

According to him: “In the 21st-century world, social, technological economic needs are becoming more complex by the day. And in the process. The environment is increasingly being negatively impacted, which in turn, causes disease and other health conditions. Environmental Health Risks and exposures are responsible for nearly half of the global burden of morbidity.

“We are concerned about the quality of service delivery in the pharmaceutical sector and insist that operators must imbibe the principles of duty of care, ensure protection and preservation of the environment and above all, work within the confines of a circular economy, which emphasize a green economy.

“This, therefore, requires every professional to work within stipulated guidelines and standards, especially as regards climate health.

“The environmental health industry went by the policy guidelines and instruments developed by the Ministry has enormous potential to become automated and viable.

“Strict adherence to the provisions in these guidelines is expected to lead you to not only earn legitimate income as private operators on one hand but also on the other protecting the environment and the health of Nigerians.”

He challenged the experts and professionals who are in Abuja for the three-day Environmental Health Business Forum to come up with ways to further diversify the economy.

“As you brainstorm over the next three days, you should be able to take advantage of the federal government’s economic diversification agenda, which is part of the theme of this meeting business oriented forum initiatives like this one as shown means by which Nigeria’s objectives of government’s position to diversify the economy away from hydrocarbon which has been the mainstay of the economy for their country.”

The Director General of the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) said the experts are looking at the opportunity of creating an enabling environment that would spur about 10,000 new jobs in the sector.

He said the document launched would be the final authority on the licenses of operators in the business of environmental health services in Nigeria and would strengthen the supervision and control measures for safer environmental health in the country.

His words: “We believe there are a lot of opportunities in environmental health. For example, it is the expectation of the council, that after deliberations in these three days, at least 10,000 jobs should be created within the sphere of environmental health.

“Also, we are looking at the possibility of the players knowing the rules and regulations guiding the practice of the environmental health practitioners in Nigeria.

“This is also in line with what is enshrined in the act because the Act also in the enabling section mentioned that the council shall publish the list of the members of the profession.





“I think the best way for the council to publish the list is to Gazette the membership and this is also to give the public the opportunity to know who is really a practitioner in Nigeria who is not really a practitioner in Nigeria because if your name is not on that list, it means you are not environmental health practitioner in Nigeria.

“The second document issued by the Minister is the seal, you know as environmental health officers we are using the public health law as our legislation.

“And we have a lot of documents that we signed that I leaked and the validity of those documents to make them valid legally is for you to obtain your signature.

“But now instead of your signature, you use your customized seal. So any legal document issued by any practitioner without a seal remains null and void.”

