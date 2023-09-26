The former Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO) and the Vice Chancellor of Khalifa Isiyaku Rabiu University in Kano, Professor AbduRasheed Garba, announced that the institution is set to commence its 2023–2024 academic session with 16 undergraduate programmes.

He also revealed that the university, named after the father of the multi-billionaire and president of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu, is scheduled to begin with the faculties of Allied Medical Sciences and Computing; Science; and Engineering.

In a statement released on Tuesday in Kano and made available to the press, Professor Garba mentioned that the university has secured an account in the Central Admissions Processing Systems (CAPS), which is on the portal of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

He stated, “Let me begin by informing you that the university is finally set to begin the admissions process.”

The undergraduate programmes to be offered include industrial chemistry, microbiology, biotechnology, biochemistry, forensic science, mathematics, and computer science.

Other programmes encompass Cyber Security; Software Engineering; Physics with Electronics; Electrical Engineering; Computer Engineering; and B. Eng. Mechatronics Engineering.

However, regarding the academic calendar of the university, he mentioned, “This has to await the outcomes of our technical and professional engagements with the National Universities Commission (NUC), which have also reached an advanced stage.”

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) for their support in their progress.

He took the opportunity to extend his greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Maulid, the birthday of the Prophet of Islam.

Professor Garba described the legacy of the Prophet of Islam as a perfect example for mankind and a complete mercy to humanity.

He urged Muslims to reflect on the significance of this occasion.





