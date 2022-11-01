NUPENG tells FG to arrest persons behind oil theft, calls for end to casualisation in oil sector

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has charged the Federal Government to take action and ensure that persons behind the massive oil theft in the country are arrested and brought to book.

Comrade Williams Eniredonana Akporeha, NUPENG President, in an interview with journalists, said, “Nigeria is currently faced with an unprecedented level of crude oil theft which is Nigeria’s major source of foreign earnings.”

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate and prosecute all those found to be involved in what he described as “criminal economic sabotage against the nation and her people.”

Akporeha said the large scale of oil theft has consequences on the economy and could lead to massive job losses in the sector.

He said, “Activities of oil vandals also have grave consequences on the environment. Asides economic losses, we also talk about environmental issues, health and safety of the Niger Delta People.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Speaking at the recent World Day of Decent Work, Comrade Akporeha lamented that the issues of casualisation and contract staffing have continued in Nigeria, especially in the private sector, including the oil and gas sector and must be handled and tackled headlong.

He said that the Nigerian workers and their unions shall take actions against companies involved in casualisation as it negates the ILO principle of decent work, fair and ethical recruitment.





He said, “The challenges of job security, decent work, health and safety are still very rampant in the Nigeria oil and gas industry, which the union is dealing with seriously.”