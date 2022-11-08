NUP adopts October 5 as pensioners’ day in Nigeria, tasks members on 2023 elections 

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has adopted October 5 of every year as pensioners’ day in Nigeria.

This is sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of the day (October 5) as a national celebration day for older persons in the country.

NUP National President, Comrade Godwin Abumisi, made this known when he presented his address at the recently held National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the pensioners’ union in Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, “It is gladdening and gratifying to bring to the notice of this honourable ‘house’ that October 1 of every year is declared world-wide by the United Nations as Older Persons’ Day in order to draw the attention of world leaders/Heads of Governments to their plight.

“Unfortunately, the day coincides with Nigeria’s Independence Day anniversary. Hence, President Muhammadu Buhari, who attaches so much importance to the day, decided to shift Nigeria’s own to October 5 for celebration.

“As pensioners, we are automatic members of the “Older Persons” and in consideration of the fact that our union had made several efforts and entreaties to the Federal Government to officially declare December 11 of every year as “Pensioners Day” but to no avail, it is my considered opinion that we integrate into the “Older Persons’ Day” which has received the blessing of the Federal Government.”

Appreciating President Muhamadu Buhari for his unwavering efforts at ensuring prompt payment of pensions, Abumisi directed that October 5 every year would now be marked as “Pensioners’ Day in line with President Buhari’s pronouncement and no longer December 11.

Furthermore, NUP decried the non-implementation of the 33.4 per cent pension increase and adjustment on pensions by state governments.

Contained in the NEC communiqué jointly signed by Comrade Godwin Abumisi and the Union’s General Secretary, Comrade Actor Zal, NUP further expressed concern over the widely publicised issue of humongous pension benefits to the President, Vice Presidents, governors and other political office holders, noted that state governments were owing pensioners backlog of gratuities, as well as other entitlements.

Also, the union requested that a National Health Insurance Scheme for pensioners and other senior citizens be established and funded by Telecommunication Tax, adding that provision of a national healthcare scheme for pensioners would help make healthcare accessible and affordable for the senior citizens.

The union further told its members across the country to prepare to participate in the 2023 general elections. Comrade Abumisi further said that the union would consider out the presidential candidates, a preferred candidate who would give pensioners welfare adequate attention as President Muhammadu Buhari has done since he took office in 2015.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“President Muhammadu Buhari has proven to be a pensioner-friendly president. As he prepares to leave office next year, it is our duty to look for a successor who will ensure that our interest as pensioners is adequately catered for and protected. That is why we have invited, on this occasion, all the leading presidential candidates to come and address this gathering as regards their plan for pensioners’ welfare and the nation at large. This will enable us to make an informed decision about our future, for our future is in our hands,” he said.

On the issue of harmonisation of pensions, Comrade Abumisi said, “I am glad to inform you that we are making some headway on the much-touted harmonisation. We were invited by the National Income, Salaries and Wages Commission alongside other stakeholders, PTAD, OHCSF, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Budget Office, Accountant General of the Federation, among others to brainstorm and come up with a workable and acceptable recommendations for the issuance of the much-awaited harmonisation circular that would stand the test of time.

“After meeting twice, a sub-committee was set up by the larger house to handle the assignment. We nominated two of our members into this Committee –Mr Ahmed Lawal, National Trustee and Comrade Felix Olumide CP (Rtd.), National Secretary from ARPON. The Committee’s work is still in progress. Our members serving in the sub-committee shall brief this house in due course.”