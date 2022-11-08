Labour Ministry harps on importance of improved labour administration 

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has advocated for the strengthening of the National Labour Advisory Council for an improved regulation of labour administration.

This is part of the recommendations of the leadership and management of the Ministry and its agencies at the end of a three-day retreat held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

In a communiqué, the meeting noted the critical role of sound labour administration in achieving labour sector goals and resolved to generate comprehensive and accurate data and statistics on all areas of labour administration towards an enhanced service delivery.

The Ministry organised the retreat to strategise on achieving the Ministry’s mandates for effective implementation of government policies and programmes in consonance with the Medium Term National Development Plan 2021-2025.

The retreat was also organised to identify ways of addressing the challenges posed by emerging trends and obsolete practices in Nigeria’s labour administration system, build the capacity of the leadership and management of the Ministry and its agencies on emerging trends in labour administration and world of work, and on administrative procedures in line with the ongoing civil service reforms, among other objectives.

As part of the recommendations, the Ministry noted the need to review the salary structure and emoluments of core civil servants, make effort towards the structuring of trade unions in Nigeria and develop a data bank of labour statistics.

The meeting also recommended developing a technologically-driven labour inspection system to align with the emerging trends and realities in the world of work; developing a digital labour inspection reporting template for the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and strengthening the labour inspection system in the Ministry through enhanced budgetary provisions.

The recommendations also include enabling networking and synergy between the Ministry and its agencies, bridging competency gaps of officers in the Ministry through intensive training and retraining and ensuring the digitisation of the Ministry’s processes through adequate budgetary provisions.

The communiqué was signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Kachollom S. Daju; Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Dr Kassim Akor; DG, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Comrade Issa Aremu; Director, Human Resources Management, Labour and Employment, Dr Hussain Abdullahrahman; Director, National Directorate of Employment, Olaomi Roseline Silvia and Assistant Director, Industrial Arbitration Panel, Ononobi Tyndale Emeka.