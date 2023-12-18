Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Anambra State branch, has commended the state governor, Charles Soludo for clearing off the four-years-old arrears of worker’s gratuities, owed by the past administrations, in the State, in less than two years in office.

The NULGE State President, Comrade Chikwelu Adigwe, gave the commendation on behalf of the union while briefing Journalists shortly after his inauguration as the newly elected President of NULGE, Anambra State branch.

Comrade Adigwe was inaugurated alongside other elected executive members at the NULGE’S house Awka, over the weekend.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the newly elected Executive Officers are expected to pilot the affairs of the union for the next four years.

Speaking further, Comrade Adigwe, said the union under his watch, will continue to support the Soludo-led administration to ensure that his vision of making Anambra State a livable and prosperous homeland in Nigeria is achieved.

“I also commended the governor for the #20,000 Christmas package for all the civil servants in the State.”

Adigwe however, appealed to the governor to as a matter of urgency look into the negative attitudes of the State Local Government Service Commission officials towards his members in the State.

He lamented that his members are currently facing harrasement and intimidation from the Commission’s officials in their various local government areas.

He threatened that if the government failed to address the harrasement and intimidation his members are passing through, then, the union has no other options than to embark on industrial action.

According to him, the Union is the mouthpiece of the workers. Our duties as union leaders is to breach any gab that will bring crisis among workers and to make sure that the welfare of our members are not taken for granted in the State.

“We will work to strengthen the relationship between the union and the state government, which is still in place, but if the government on its part failed to sustain the relationship and addressed the hatred, we have no other option than to shut down the State in protest, the President threatens.