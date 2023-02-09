Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu has assured the people of the country that if elected as the next president he will end hardship and also ensure that there is rapid infrastructural development.

Senator Tinubu who made this known on Wednesday during his presidential campaign rally in Lokoja, Kogi State, however, said that is unfortunate that opposition parties were using the current hardship faced by Nigerians as a campaign tool.

He said if elected is going to work for the total transformation of all sectors of the economy towards generating employment and creating wealth for the citizens.

On the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Company, he promised to ensure its timely reactivation and full operationalization to create employment for the teaming youths of Nigeria and as well conserve foreign reserves.

“Kogi State is the mineral hub of Nigeria. We are going to work with all stakeholders to tap into the mineral resources abound in Kogi State and creat a prosperous country that we all be proud off,” he said.

He thanked the government and people of Kogi State for defiling the scorching sun to welcome them to the state saying that their sacrifice will never be in vain.

Speaking earlier, the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello promised to deliver massive vote for the APC presidential candidate more than what was given to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He appeal to the Presidential candidate to ensure the completion of Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Company which he said was capable of generating thousands of employment opportunities for the youths of Nigeria.

Governor Bello noted that as far as Kogi State is concerned, “APC will win the presidential election and also win all the elections in Kogi”.

On the Supreme Court ruling halting the implementation of the 10th February deadline for the currency swap, Bello said it was a welcome development for the people of Nigeria.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE