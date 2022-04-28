NUC approves seven additional degree programmes for SACEST

Provost, Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACEST), Omu, Ogun State, Dr Adeola Kiadese, says institution has secured the accreditation of National Universities Commission (NUC) to run additional seven degree programmes.

Kiadese disclosed this before members of the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the ongoing 2022 budget performance assessment for the first quarter held at the Assembly complex in Abeokuta.

He said that the institution had carried out resource assessment on the commencement of eight new degree programmes in affiliation with Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, while it had also commenced an online professional Diploma Programme in education (PDPE) within the period under review.

The Rector also assured that the management of the institution had widened the scope of its revenue generation initiatives as production of table water by the institution was at an advanced stage, just as he requested for an upward review of the monthly subventions from the state government to the institution to enable it to meet pressing financial obligations.

In a another development, the Rector, Gateway Industrial and Petro-Gas Institute, Ebute Oni, Mr Ladi Alebiosu, has said that plans are ongoing towards the review of the institution’s scope of operations to make room for the commencement of six new National Diploma programmes in the forthcoming academic year of the institute.

He explained that the management of the institute, as part of efforts towards revamping the status of the institution had engaged necessary stakeholders, including the regulatory bodies, states’ Ministries of Justice as well as Education, Science and Technology thereby, attracting more prospective students into its programmes.





The efforts, according to the Rector, were geared towards reviewing the school’s operational law to capture new diploma programmes in addition to the existing National Innovation Diploma (NID) being awarded by the school.

Responding, the lawmakers, who equally appraised the budget performance of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, as presented by the Rector, Dr Isaiah Oyeyinka, commended the development projects and improved revenue drive recorded by the management team of the polytechnic.

and that of the Sikiru Kayode Adetona College of Science and Technology, Omu, in the period under review

The committee also appraised the budget performance of the state Teaching Service Commission, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye and Abraham Adesanya ICT Polytechnic, Ijebu-Igbo.