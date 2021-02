NUC approves forensic science, 13 other courses for Tech-U varsity

THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the running of Forensic Science and 13 other environmental/engineering courses at the First Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Based on the approval, the institution has become the first university to offer the course in Nigeria after the Nigerian Police Academy.

The approval was contained in a letter from the NUC dated February 10, 2021, based on a recent verification exercise the commission conducted at the university.

According to a statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Akeem Lasisi, the other 13 newly approved courses include Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Industrial and Production Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Biochemistry, Science Laboratory Technology and Quantity Surveying.

Others are Survey and Geo-Informatics, Urban and Regional Planning, Architecture, Biotechnology, Estate Management and Building.

Reacting to the development, the vice chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami, thanked the NUC led by its Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, for the confidence it has continued to have in Tech-U.

His words: “We appreciate the confidence, with the promise that we will continue to provide solid education in an environment of best global practices. With the fresh approval, the third faculty (i.e. Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Management) is being consolidated, since we have already consolidated in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology as well as the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows. Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks. The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Nigeria Is Stronger Together Than Being Apart ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admonished that despite differences in religion, ethnicity, political affiliations, or other diversities, Nigerians of all generations and from all walks of life must endeavour to commit to ensuring Nigeria’s unity because the nation is stronger together than apart…