NSCDC warns politicians against hate speech, racism, others

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Cross River Command, has warned politicians to shun all forms of hate speech, discrimination, racism and violence ahead of the 2023 general elections and campaigns.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, said this on Wednesday in Calabar during the commemoration of the 2022 International Day of Peace.

“All campaigns should be issue-based, it shouldn’t be based on discrimination, racism or gender. People should shun hate speeches and embrace peace because we need unity to grow as a nation.

“As we go out for this peace walk today, we are creating the awareness that peace must continue to reign in the country,” he said.

The theme for the 2022 International Peace Day is “End Racism, Build Peace”.

In commemoration of the day, the Commandant led personnel of the State Command on a peace walk along major routes in the Calabar metropolis to create awareness of the benefits of peacebuilding for national growth.

He noted that as the campaign for the 2023 general election was set to commence on September 28, it was important for politicians to eschew all forms of hate speeches and promote unity.

According to him, the command had commenced sensitisation of the electorates on the need to promote peace and unity ahead of the polls, Tribune Online reports.

