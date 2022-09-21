Ondo PDP to Akeredolu: Mama gave you to Ondo State as a great gift

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has described the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, as a rare and great gift to the state.

This was the submission of the two-time governorship candidate of the party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, who led members of the PDP State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the governor on Wednesday.

Jegede thanked the late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP, for the gift of Akeredolu to the Sunshine state as governor.

Jegede said: “We are all here to commiserate with you, sir, on the demise of your mother. It is a great loss to all of us. Mama was very dear to all those who knew her, and I’m sure she would be very proud of what you were able to achieve in her own lifetime.

“I am also sure that you are also very proud to be able to survive your mother, and also for all that God has done for her and for you. If the measure of success is about the children that one has gifted to the world, she is a successful woman by all standards.

“Even in her grave, I take permission to say this, she will be smiling that she has done her own bit and she has answered the call of nature and the call of God.

“So, sir, for all of us here on the PDP side, we are here to condole with you and commiserate with you and wish you great strength. I know it may be painful and it should be painful but time is the greatest healer. By God’s grace, time will heal this wound.

“It is not something that one will forget. You will always remember her for good. I wish you all the best and all the courage that you need during this period. God will continue to keep you.

“For all of us in Ondo state, we are so so proud of her, and we thank her for the gift of Akeredolu, SAN, to the people of Ondo State.”

Responding, Akeredolu thanked the PDP leadership for the visit and said his mother lived a life of service, adding that she was prayerful and lived well.

“My mum lived a good life, a life of service. She was an Anglican to the core and lived well. She was a very prayerful woman. Her prayers kept us alive. We are products of prayers,” the governor added.

