The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command has commenced disciplinary measures against one of its officers, identified as David Omotuase for allegedly assaulting a lawyer in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Members of the Nigeria Bar Association in the state had on Tuesday protested the assault on their colleague at the Ado divisional office by the embattled officer.

Speaking on Friday, the spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Afolabi Tolulope said the commandant, John Fayemi has queried and transferred Omotuase from the division, adding that corps would not condone any infringement of citizens’ rights by officers in the country.

He said, “The alleged Divisional Officer Chief Superintendent of Corps David Omotuase has been queried and transferred away from the Ado Division and replaced with another Divisional Officer. The State Command has also set up a disciplinary committee who will investigate the matter for the purpose of dishing out deserved punishment to the officer internally.

“The former Ado Divisional Officer will also face the Zonal Disciplinary Committee at Zonal J Headquarters in Osogbo before the final disciplinary committee at the National Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.”

Afolabi added that; “the Corps as a peace-loving organisation and protector of Fundamental Human Rights will not shield any of its officers and men from evading justice especially when Fundamental Rights of the people have been violated.

“The Commandant later assured lawyers in the state that the matter will not be swept under the carpet as internal disciplinary actions have commenced and urged the lawyers to continue to partner the command to secure and protect the state from criminals and other lawbreakers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), which will now start on…

What I told Tinubu when we met in America – Primate Olabayo

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo said God has shown him before…

Rapper Drake wins $2.7m on UFC 287 after betting big on Adesanya’s victory

Renowned rapper Drake has reportedly won an incredible $ 2.7 million after Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in his…

See world’s top 10 wealthiest sports team owners

Sports team owners are some of the wealthiest people in the world, with some having amassed fortunes that…

Foreign investment: NBS’s damning report on states

THIS would appear to be a season of the dearth of cheery news for Nigeria. Virtually on all fronts (security, economy, politics, social justice, etc), it is…