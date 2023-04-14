The Jigawa State Police Commissioner, Emmanuel Effiom Ekot, assured adequate security for the peaceful conduct of supplementary elections in five local government areas in the State.

The Police boss made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen about the security arrangements ahead of Saturday’s supplementary elections.

“An adequate police personnel were deployed to all affected areas for free and fair polls,” he disclosed.

According to the command had met with all stakeholders at various levels and were engaged for the peaceful conduct of supplementary election for three state assembly constituencies and one member house of representatives schedule to take place in five local government areas of the state on April 15, 2023.

Mr Ekot called on the people of the state to be more security conscious in this holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

He added that as people of the state are gathering at different centers for spiritual activities including Tafsir, Breaking the Fasting, Midnight prayer (Tuhajjid) there is need for everyone to be extra vigilant on happening around him.

“I am calling on people to not allowed any unknown person to drop any package or luggage behind them and go, they should also report any suspected movement to the nearest security for timely and appropriate action “.

“Security is a collective responsibilities at our own side security agencies we are doing our best therefore we are calling on the general public to also play their expected role in making Jigawa safe”.

