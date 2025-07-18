NSCDC inaugurates new security outpost in FCT

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, has commissioned a newly constructed security outpost at Leisure Court Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, to enhance security within the community.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Odumosu charged officers and men deployed to the new station to uphold the Corps’ core values of integrity, professionalism, and dedication.

According to him, the newly furnished facility — donated to the Command to support its operations — marks the third divisional command or security outpost established under his leadership.

He recalled that, a few months ago, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Abubakar Audi, had commissioned two other divisional offices in Bwari and Kwali.

“This moment is not only a testament to the unwavering commitment of the NSCDC to safeguarding our communities but also a significant stride towards enhancing security in our beloved Territory,” Odumosu said.

He commended the Chairman/CEO of Leisure Court Ltd, Builder Segun Abolaji, for donating the befitting outpost, describing the gesture as a vital contribution toward improved surveillance and swift response to security challenges in the area.

“This outpost is strategically positioned to respond swiftly to security threats and engage effectively with the community. It will serve as a base for our officers to monitor activities in the area, support neighbourhood watch programmes, and foster a spirit of cooperation between the NSCDC and the communities we serve,” he said.

Odumosu also emphasised the importance of community engagement in building safer neighbourhoods.

“In our journey towards enhancing security, we recognise that community engagement is paramount. Together, we can create a formidable partnership that allows us to detect and prevent crimes before they occur. Through awareness programmes and regular dialogue with community members and stakeholders, we aim to strengthen the bond between the NSCDC and the citizens we are sworn to protect,” he added.

Highlighting the challenges posed by urbanisation and rapid population growth, the Commandant called for more collaboration and support from the public.

“We are faced with new threats that require innovative and proactive solutions,” he noted.

In his remarks, Builder Segun Abolaji, Chairman/CEO of Leisure Court Ltd, said he was motivated to donate the facility in order to strengthen security in the area.

“As a civilian, I cannot carry a rifle, but I believe that by donating this facility, I can support security efforts in the most impactful way,” he said.

Abolaji expressed satisfaction with the NSCDC’s performance and pledged continued support for the Corps.

TRIBUNEONLINE