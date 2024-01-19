Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara state command have foiled an attempted kidnap of school children returning from school in the Ilorin metropolis.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Ayoola Michael, the incident happened last week Thursday.

The suspect, 37 years old Yusuf Ajala (male), was apprehended at Isale Asa, Opomalu area of the Ilorin metropolis around 1:00 pm

“The suspect, who claimed that he saw the victims on their way back from school and asked them to help him get dry fish was proved wrong by a discreet investigation, which revealed that the suspect forcibly changed the direction of the children from their normal route home in an attempt to kidnap them”, the statement said.

Also, the state command of the NSCDC said that it has apprehended two suspects, Susan Oyewole Oyenike, (female) 40years and Anafi Isiaka, (male) 43years for allegedly printing fake expiry dates on expired Vita energy drink products and selling same to the unsuspecting consumers.

The NSCDC Kwara State Commandant, Commandant Umar J.G Mohammed, while briefing the media on the development, stated that the suspects were arrested by the Anti-vandal Unit of the command at Amilegbe Area beside Ipata Market in Ilorin around 2:00 pm last Tuesday, following an intelligence tip-off.

“On interrogation, Anafi confessed that he started the illicit business with Mrs. Susan, who is the business owner since 2023 when she contacted him to work for her with the promise of a handsome reward.

“He revealed that they were actually into the business of printing fake expiry dates on Vita Milk energy products”.

Commandant Mohammed, who advised members of the public to be cautious about the products they consume, emphasized the health risks posed by expired goods.

He reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property by cracking down on criminals and criminal activities.

He also said that the suspects would be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction for onward prosecution.

