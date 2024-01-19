In preparation for its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the tenure of Mr. Olayemi Cardoso as Governor has held a two-day strategic session for members of the MPC.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, who confirmed this on Friday said the MPC meeting is scheduled for February Monday 26, and Tuesday 27, 2024.

She disclosed that the session aimed to brainstorm and engage in an in-depth discussion about the committee’s objectives.

Mrs Ali stated that the critical focus areas during the retreat included deliberations on the strategic plan to effect necessary improvements in the monetary policy transmission mechanism.

According to her, the sessions were facilitated by former MPC members, monetary policy communication specialists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Directors of Departments critical to the MPC process.

“The valuable insights gained from these discussions will significantly contribute towards the robustness of the forthcoming MPC meetings,” Mrs Ali noted.