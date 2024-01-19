Jigawa State High Court sitting in Birnin Kudu has found one Habibu Haruna guilty of rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The convict is a 25-year-old resident of Basirka town, Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

Justice Musa Ubale said the convict was guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The 25-year-old resident of Basirka town, Gwaram Local Government Area who is the convict was said to have lured a 14-year-old girl to his wife’s room, forcibly covered her mouth and had carnal knowledge of her.

Five witnesses were presented with three exhibits by the prosecution counsel to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court sentenced the convict to life imprisonment pursuant to Section 3 Sub-Section 2 and 4 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, No 2 Laws of Jigawa State, 2021.

Meanwhile the court also sentenced one Muhamamd Musa Danzuga, 61, of Auyakawa village, Gwaram LGA to life imprisonment for sodomising a 13-year-old boy of the same address.

The prosecution counsel presented five witnesses and three exhibits to prove the case against the defendant. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Justice Musa Ubale said the court found the convict guilty of the offence.