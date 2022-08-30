NSCDC boss inaugurates mass housing scheme for officers in Sokoto

In a bid to address the housing need of officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Commandant- General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, performed ground breaking ceremony of 550 housing scheme in Sokoto State for its officers and men.

Represented by the Deputy Commandant- General, Administration, Zakari Ibrahim Ningi, Audi restated his commitment towards improving the welfare of personnel, which housing forms part of.

The mass housing project, which spanned 31.070 hectares of land at Milgoma community in Bodinga Local Government Area, opposite the runway of the Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto, will contain 550 units of accommodation to ameliorate the housing challenge being faced by officers and men of the Sokoto State Command.

Director, Public Relations, NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Monday, quoted Audi as saying that a well motivated staff is usually an asset to any organisation and the Corps management under his leadership will continue to upscale staff welfare through various life changing projects as motivation for efficient service delivery at all times.

“What we are witnessing today is in furtherance of my vision to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the Corps.

“It also forms part of my vision to address the housing deficit in the Corps by making house ownership more accessible and affordable to personnel of the Corps with an easy and convenient payment plan.

“The Corps’ leadership and administration under my watch has put in place an integrated development plan towards addressing the housing needs of staff across board.

“Let me therefore assure you that this is a phased project which will be replicated in all State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory in our deliberate attempt to further enhance productivity and operational efficiency.”

“In an attempt to bring this vision to fruition, the Corps has engaged Messrs Tunkey Projects Limited, a reputable developer and project consultants for the construction of 550 housing units to ameliorate the housing challenge being faced by officers and men of the Sokoto State Command,” the CG explained.

He expressed optimism that when completed, the project will be an additional boost to the morale of staff to deliver on the Corps’ mandate.

