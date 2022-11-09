NSCDC advocates non-kinetic approach to curb electoral violence, others

IN a build up to the 2023 general election, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has evolved measures to mitigate electoral violence, vote buying, political thuggery and hate speech. The new strategy, which the corps described as non-kinetic approach, involves emplacing crisis communication strategies that will enable seamless communication between the corps, the […]

IN a build up to the 2023 general election, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has evolved measures to mitigate electoral violence, vote buying, political thuggery and hate speech.

The new strategy, which the corps described as non-kinetic approach, involves emplacing crisis communication strategies that will enable seamless communication between the corps, the public and the media during the elections.

This was contained a communiqué issue at the end of three-day Strategic Communication Conference for State Commandants, Provosts of Colleges and Public Relations Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) tagged “STRACOMM 2022,” declared open in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja.

The communiqué, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, also indicated that policy frameworks were developed and proposed to the management for adoption in the corps’ Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Commandant-General, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who declared the conference close, said the conference targeted at the various gatekeepers and stakeholders of the corps across the 36 state commands and FCT, will improve the corps service delivery.

The communiqué read in part: “Arising from the conference after intensive three days’ deliberations, all inclusive brainstorming sessions and cross fertilisation of ideas among participants, a communiqué was developed to beckon a new era of strategic communications in the NSCDC’s operations and relations with the media and the public.

“Policy frameworks were developed and proposed to the management for adoption in the corps’ Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“The corps is to expand its Crisis Management Communication Plan (CMCP) by emplacing crisis communication strategies that will enable seamless communication between the corps, the public and the media during crisis, disasters, flooding, breakdown of law and order, electoral violence or crisis, banditry, kidnapping, attacks on critical national assets and infrastructure and other acts of infringement on the law.”

The Commandant-General who spoke through the Assistant Commandant-General (ACG) in charge of Training and Manpower Development, Abi David, charged state commandants and all Public Relations Officers of the corps to work closely with their various counterparts in security operations and other national assignments.

