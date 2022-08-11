FG inaugurates NSC board, charges members on protection of imports, exports in Nigeria

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Seven (7) membership Governing Board of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC).

Speaking in Abuja while inaugurating the Board, the Minister of Transportation, Engr Mu’Azu Sambo, charged members to foster an economy in the maritime sector that is robust, transparent, accountable and in line with international best practices.

According to him, “the responsibility of providing a forum for the protection of the interest of shippers on matters affecting the shipment of imports and exports to and fro in Nigeria as well as liaising with the appropriate arms of the Government of the Federation and other Organisations in assessing the stability and adequacy of existing services and to make appropriate recommendations lies on the Board.”

He, therefore, urged the Board members to work in line with the policy direction of the Federal Government while reminding them of their role of engendering harmonious working relationship with the Management of the Council.

The Minister expressed confidence that the Board will live up to the expectations of the government and called on members to deploy their expertise and promote prudence, transparency, accountability, equity and fairness in the discharge of their responsibilities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In his response, the Chairman of the newly constituted Board, Lawal Sama’aila Abdullahi, thanked the Federal Government for giving them the opportunity to serve, assuring that the Board will deliver on its mandate and support the Management of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to succeed.

Abdullahi said: “The Council was saddled with the responsibility of regulating maritime activities” stating that the new Board will put in place policies that would strengthen the revenue generation base of the sector in Nigeria.

He promised to maintain a supervisory role based on the existing rules guiding the functions of the Board as well as maintain a cordial working relationship with the management of the Council.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of NSC, Emmanuel Jime said “it is a thing of joy having a board, particularly of an Agency like the Nigeria Shippers Council. Now the management can focus on the day-to-day running of the Council, whereas the board will of course be focused on general policy direction.

“It is complimentary and we expect that we will have a very harmonious working relationship with the new Board,” he stated.

Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court Grants Order Of Substituted Service On Tinubu

FG inaugurates NSC board, charges members on protection of imports, exports in Nigeria





Expose Killers Of 6 Nigeriens In South East — Buhari

FG inaugurates NSC board, charges members on protection of imports, exports in Nigeria