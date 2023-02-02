Chairman of the NFF Referees’ Committee, Faith Irabor, has assured that Nigerian referees will continue to give their best for the league to thrive.

She gave the assurance during the decoration of 29 Nigerian referees with FIFA badges in Abuja on Wednesday. While commending the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the feat, she said Nigeria has the best referees in the continent.

“It (the decoration) is another milestone and I want to congratulate all of them. It shows they are among the best we have in Nigeria for now to be recognised by FIFA and be given the badge so that they officiate their (FIFA) matches. It is kudos to them and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).”

Irabor said while nobody is above mistakes, the referees will continue to give their best and will justify the confidence reposed in them by the NFF. She however added that the disciplinary committee will not hesitate to sanction any referees found wanting in the discharge of his or her responsibilities.

“Like I said during my inauguration that there is nobody that is above mistake. Mistakes of the head and mistakes of the mind are not the same. NFF has read the riot act that they are going to provide an enabling environment and they have kept to their word. All we need to do is to reciprocate because nobody wants to go to the match venue and be taken home dead.

“Now we have security in place. Now the clubs don’t harass referees, they allow them to do their job and that is why we are getting the best now. They are also paid their remuneration before they leave their home they are credited. And you don’t have anything than to be the best. If you are not ready to work in the present NFF executive led by the president who said he has come to change the narrative, you are asked to leave the scene while others will be brought in. Some of them will be facing the Disciplinary Committee to explain to us the reason for their actions and we look into it step by step stage by stage and be able to determine whether they have done the right thing or not and if not excuse us for some time.

“We are just beginning. If by Week 5 we have got these excellent results, let’s hope for the best because it is still a work in progress and we are not there yet. As long as everybody keeps to the side of the bargain, we’ll get the best.