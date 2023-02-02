Ahead of the 2023 general elections, leaders and representatives of about 14 political parties in Ondo State, on Thursday signed a peace accord committing themselves to a peaceful campaign and to adhere strictly to the dictates of the Electoral Act.

At the signing ceremony, the state Police Commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, who organised the meeting, said the move became necessary to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the forthcoming general elections.

Oyediran said the peace accord was designed to facilitate elections devoid of thuggery, hate speech, violence and fake news, adding that police in the state will not hesitate to deal with anyone found wanting according to the law of of land.

According to him, the meeting was aimed at stimulating healthy interaction and mutual discussion on matters relating to the security and conduct of the general election, assuring the residents of peaceful elections in the state.

Representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Administrative Secretary of the commission, Mr. Oyekola Oyelami, advised all political parties to play the game by the rules.

He assured that the commission would put its best to conduct free, fair and credible elections across the country.

He said “INEC is ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections across the nation, but we we need the cooperation of all stakeholders including politicians, the electorate and security agencies.

“This Peace Accord organised by the Police is a laudable move and I urge all the political parties that have signed the agreement to honour it.

“Names of all candidates contesting for the elective positions are on our website. You will recall that we opened a portal for all political parties to submit names of their candidates.

So, if there’s anyone whose name is not on our list, it’s the chairman of the party that should be blamed not INEC,” Oyelami said.

Politicians at the peace accord raised apprehension over the vote-buying, were assured by the INEC Administrative Secretary that the trend would be checked only of all stakeholders adhere to the Electoral Act.





“If politicians can follow the Electoral Act, the issue of vote-buying will surely be a thing of the past.

“Everyone should be on the lookout and be watchful. The electorate should not agree to sell their votes.

“If anyone wants to buy vote and there’s no one ready to sell his or hers, then the vote-buying menace will die a natural death,” Oyelami said.

