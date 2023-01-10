NPFL: Irabor assures football enthusiasts of fair officiating

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Football Federation Referees Committee (NFFRC), Faith Irabor, has assured soccer enthusiasts in the country of good and fair officiating during the ongoing 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Recall that the President of the country’s apex football body NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, recently appointed the Edo-born FIFA-badged retired Referee Irabor, as Chairperson of the NFFRC, thereby becoming the first female to occupy the position.

Irabor, stated this while fielding questions from sports writers and assured, that only referees with proven track records in refereeing activities would be engaged for NPFL matches.

“One thing I will do is to try as much as possible to encourage those who will take their job seriously.

“It won’t be business as usual, and I won’t tolerate anything that will damage the image of our football.

“As I said, those who are disciplined on the field will get my support because this present NFF Board is ready to back our referees to the highest level.

“It is only those who proved themselves as good ambassadors inside the pitch who will merit such an opportunity.

“I have been in the league with men and was once the best Referee of the Year.

“I will do this job and bring a lot of reforms in appreciation of the confidence reposed in me by the NFF President.

“We want to follow FIFA and CAF regulations, and we can see that everything is moving in the right direction. I won’t let Nigerians down”, Irabor assured.





