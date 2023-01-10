Foundation gifts food items, cash to 500 widows, vulnerable women in Bauchi

“Not fewer than 500 widows and vulnerable women in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State have benefitted from a philanthropic gesture of a humanitarian foundation, Bulus Iliya Foundation for Development.”

The Foundation is the brainchild of a Bauchi-based philanthropist and a House of Assembly candidate to represent Bogoro Constituency in Bauchi state under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Bulus Iliya.

Bulus Iliya on Tuesday, distributed over 1000 10kg bags of rice worth over N1.5m to each of the widows and other vulnerable women in addition to N1,000 as transportation fare.

Speaking during the distribution of the support materials to the widows and other vulnerable women in Bogoro, headquarters of Bogoro local government, Bulus Iliya said that the Foundation was established not to acquire wealth for himself, but to give back to society by caring for the less privileged persons in the society such as widows and other vulnerable women.

Bulus Iliya who was an aide to the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara said that “I have been doing this philanthropic gesture even before I came out to aspire for this position, so this is not something that is new.”

According to him, “I am not doing this on the basis of my party, APC because not all the widows and other women gathered here are from the APC, there are others from other political parties and I don’t discriminate on the basis of party.”

He added that “You will notice that I did not shout the APC slogan during the distribution of the items, that was because I did not want any of them who belong to other political parties to feel offended. This is a philanthropic gesture.”

Bulus Iliya added that “In the previous years, the foundation distributed clothes but this time around, we changed based on the current situation in the country, people are hungry and need food.”

He stressed that there is a great difference between playing politics and philanthropic gestures because according to him, “hunger does not know political affiliation, poverty does not choose who to affect. Our target is to alleviate the suffering of as many poor people as possible.”

He then warned beneficiaries not to contemplate selling the items but use them to feed their families for a little period it will last saying, “eat the rice and have the strength to pray for the peace of Bogoro LGA, Bauchi State and Nigeria. Pray for a peaceful conduct of the 2023 General elections.”





Bulus Iliya called on other politicians in the area to emulate what his Foundation is doing in order to improve the welfare and well-being of the people not minding the political affiliations.

