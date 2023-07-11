The Federal Commissioner for the National Population Commission (NPC) in Oyo State, Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, has stated that there is a need to do more in order to empower women and girls in a world that has eight billion inhabitants.

Dr Oyetunji stated this on Tuesday in Ibadan during the commemoration of this year’s World Population Day, with the theme, “Unleashing The Power Of Gender Equality: Uplifting The Voices of Women and Girls To Unlock Our World’s Infinite Possibilities.”

At the event was also an interactive session with heads of media agencies, as well as other stakeholders in different sectors including health and education, National Orientation Agency, students and religious leaders, among others

The interactive session was coordinated by the former head of the Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), Dr Stella Akinso.

The Federal Commissioner said that the theme was drawn from the world’s attainment of the eight billion population and connects with the Social Development Goals (SDGs) 5 which states: ‘Achieve Gender Equality and Empower all Women and Girls.’

“Specifically, the theme is aimed at ensuring that vulnerable population groups, particularly women and girls have chances to express their rights and have non-discriminatory access to make choices in a world of eight billion people.

“Women and girls represent almost half of our entire population (49.7 per cent). However, this unique population group, more often, are neglected across all societies and communities and are not accorded the deserved attention and experience limited access to opportunities,” he stated.

He said that this year’s commemoration should inspire and reinvigorate actions that would facilitate and create opportunities to empower women and girls for a secure future for all.

The Oyo NPC boss, therefore, said efforts must be redoubled “to continue to give the plight of women and girls a boost that will guarantee that they are not left behind in our new world of eight billion people.”

He added that the theme was “a clarion call for us not to relent but redouble our collective efforts to continue to give the plight of women and girls a boost that will guarantee they’re not being left behind in our new world of eight billion people.”

As the announcement of a new date for census is being awaited, Dr Oyetunji appealed for the sustenance of support and cooperation being extended to NPC by the Oyo State government, various community groups and the media, to ensure a hitch-free and successful exercise.

In his welcome remarks, the Zonal Director of NPC, Abdulkareem Bello, lauded the Federal Commissioner for bringing together stakeholders to brainstorm on this year’s World Population Day theme “and proffer diligent advice to end users in upscaling their duties and functions.

According to Bello, “As we commemorate the 2023 population day, the observed theme should be a reminder to all of us gathered here to assert a proactive action that will facilitate the sustainable creation and opportunities that will empower women and girls for a secured future.”

