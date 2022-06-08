NPA to automate Nigerian ports by end of 2023

Maritime
By Tribune Online
Mohammed Bello Koko

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has assured that the ports’ system will be fully automated by the end of 2023 which will create a platform where all port-related government agencies will coalesce together through the single window.

Speaking in an interview recently, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr Mohammed Bello Koko noted that although the agency has started automating some of its processes, there is a need to have full automation of all processes in the ports.

He stated that the agency has consulted the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regarding the deployment of the Port Community System, which is an Information Technology solution which would accommodate the sharing of information among other government agencies and stakeholders.

He also disclosed that consultants from the IMO are presently in Nigeria, visiting the offices of relevant government agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other stakeholders of the Port on how to develop the single window.

“We have begun full automation of all our processes. We currently have the Oracle E-Business solutions where we have the Oracle Financial, Oracle Hyparium and Oracle Budgeting. But there is a need for us to automate all other processes so we got the International Maritime Organisation to consult with the Nigerian Ports Authority towards the deployment of what we call the Port Community System. The Port Community System is not an IT solution that will do away with E-customs or other IT platforms that other stakeholders have but it is supposed to be a platform where everyone can plug in.

“The IMO has come in with a regulation and requirements for all ports to automate fully by 2025. We have set up a target for ourselves for 2023 and the IMO is funding some of these. The first phase was done virtually and it has been concluded

This week, the IMO consultant visited Nigeria and they are currently in Lagos where they are carrying out an on-a-spot assessment which will take 10 days after which they will go and come back and the final part will be funded by the Nigerian Port Authority,” he said.

Comments

