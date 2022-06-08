For Global Carbon Balance, Chery May Introduce NEVs in Africa

As energy grows dearer across the globe, many countries work out plans to reduce their emission of carbon dioxide. While China is endeavoring to reach carbon neutrality by 2060, BYD, a Chinese automaker, will stop selling traditional fuel cars after June.Chery, as a Chinese brand, is also committed to international carbon balance, and has in the overseas market deployed a series of new energy products such as Little Ant, Big Ant and TIGGO PHEV. Its first global model OMODA 5 NEV version will also be launched in Europe.

In Africa, an important market to Chery, the energy infrastructure is insufficient, and the conflict between environmental protection and the fast economic growth is deteriorating. The rocketing energy consumption, the increasing deficit in foreign trade of fossil energies, the ever-growing seriousness of energy safety and the enormous pressure from the expediting global transformation are all critical elements to restrain local development as well as intrinsic motives to promote new energies in Africa.

In Nigeria, Chery will soon launch such traditional energy vehicles as TIGGO 8, TIGGO 4 and ARRIZO 5, and will introduce in the future the Pro Family models to provide local people with premium travel options. Based on the considerations and responsibilities for the African environment, Chery will launch when the moment comes NEVs in the market to boost the healthy green development of the global ecology.