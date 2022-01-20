NPA designates Lillypond terminal as final export processing centre

THE Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) has designated the Lilypond Container Terminal as the final processing centre for all export cargoes coming into the Lagos port Complex, Apapa.

Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mrs. Funmilayo Olotu, who disclosed this in Lagos recently said in due course, the Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies of government would be informed of the take-off date noting that a lot of renovations are ongoing at the terminal.

She said, “Whatever is done and sealed at the terminal can now approach the port without any stoppage along the port corridor, it’s just for the containers to come into the port and go directly onto the vessels.

“When we are import-dependent nation, it is not building up our economy, it is when we are able to export our goods and they reach the destination in the right quality and quantity that we can begin to compete effectively among ports in the subregion.

“So, we are all here to ensure that the necessary platform is given for everybody to do the right thing and for Nigeria not to attract any negative comment anymore but for us to be able to stand on the core values of the federal government.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, in this report, unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…