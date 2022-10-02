NPA concludes concession agreement, to submit to FG for approval

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has disclosed that the concession agreement with five terminal operators that have expired has been concluded and will be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Transportation for final approval renewal.

Speaking over the weekend when the minister of Transportation, Engr Mu’azu Sambo, conducted a familiarisation tour of the agency, the managing director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the agreement will be submitted before the close of work on Tuesday, 2nd October 2022.

According to him, discussions among some terminal operators are inconclusive while some terminal operators are yet to give necessary feedback to the authority.

However, the NPA helmsman lamented the 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes at the nation’s seaports, saying it’s affecting efficient cargo inspection as manual cargo examination is cumbersome and inefficient.

He stated that the terminal operators have expressed the desire to purchase and maintain scanners at the Nigerian seaports while Customs will operate them.

This, he said if scanners are provided, will make Nigerian seaports more competitive and preferred destinations for cargoes in West and Central Africa.

“Manual examination of cargoes in our ports due to absence of scanners is inefficient, not sustainable, cumbersome and can’t make our port competitive. Terminal operators have, however, expressed readiness to purchase and maintain the scanners but the equipment will be maintained by the service. This will make our port more efficient, competitive and efficient in the sub-region,’ he said.

The NPA MD in his presentation to the minister, said the nation’s seaports need to explore alternative sources of power generation to the seaport because of the rising cost of power generation to the seaport.

He, as well, called for the reconstruction of the collapsed quay apron at the Tin-Can Island port and collapsed jetty at Continental Shipyard.

“Matters requiring urgent attention include the reconstruction of the quay apron at Tin Can Island Port complex and collapsed jetty at Continental Shipyard Ltd. Reconstruction of the collapsed berth at Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT) and fencing of common user port facility inline with the specification of International Ships and Ports Facility (ISPS), code.

Also, reconstruction of the collapsed breakwater at Delta port and the rising cost of power generation (electricity) in the port and the need to commence procurement of alternative sources of power.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE