Popular music producer TG Omori and Nigerian singer Olamide have reacted to the death of singer Mohbad.

TG Omori said” Not Mohbad mehn.”

Olamide also said, “Damn! Mohbad 💔.” He added, “This life 🤦🏾‍♂️…”

Also, Do2dtun Energy gAD posted a picture snapped with the deceased two days ago and wrote, ”Mohbad, This was just two days ago.”

The posts were posted via their Instagram pages after the confirmation of Mohbad’s death.

Recall Online Tribune reported the death of Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, who died today, September 12, 2023.

He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022. He is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter from Lagos born on June 8, 1996.

Mohbad died at 27 and had some hit songs to his name, including Imole, Peace, KPK, Pariwo, and Ask About Me, among others.

💔 not mohbad mehn. — TG OMORI (@boy_director) September 12, 2023





This life 🤦🏾‍♂️… — Olamidé (@Olamide) September 12, 2023

Mohbad 💔 This was just two days ago pic.twitter.com/Nw8kYj1F51 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) September 12, 2023

