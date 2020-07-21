The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has warned the Federal Government that the consistent failure of governments at various levels to pay salaries of health workers, and especially those in the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic is a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.

National President, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Josiah Biobelemoye, gave the warning when the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Tanko Sununu, met with the leadership of MHWUN at Ayuba Wabba House headquarters of MHWUN, in Abuja.

Comrade Biobelemoye also asked for increased funding to the health sector and increased budgetary provision for the very important sector.

The MHWUN president said their members were already showing so much understanding within this period because of COVID-19 but cautioned that they couldn’t be quiet forever.

He stated that the government always claimed that it had no money, adding however that the leadership couldn’t keep on convincing the workers not to get their money when they see how the same government is spending money in the other areas and sectors.

While commending the efforts and concern of the National Assembly on the welfare of healthcare workers, especially the steps being taken to back the consolidated revenue provision of one per cent by law, he called for increased funding of the health sector and budgetary provision to fund the salary adjustments.

Comrade Biobelemoye said: “We are doing so much and our people are showing so much understanding within this period because it’s COVID time but you can’t expect people to be patient forever.

“Government said there is no money but we that are in the forefront contending with the salvage, how will you then explain to us that government does not have the money to pay our deferred salaries of April and May 2018, and the withheld salaries in FMC Owerri, JUTH, LUTH and others. How will you convince us?”

“Is it justifiable to keep the salaries of those who are in the war front? We are appealing to the executive to quickly address these matters because they are ticking time bombs and they should not allow them to be detonated before they come to the rescue because any detonated bomb does not have positive results; its always negative,” Biobelemoye warned.

Meanwhile, Sununu disclosed the ongoing plan to grant financial benefit to families of healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, who lose their lives while saving others.

He said the plan was to ensure that families of healthcare workers who die at the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic receive financial benefits.

Sununu said the National Assembly was still reviewing the manner of compensation that should be made available to the affected families.

He also disclosed that the leadership of the House, under Femi Gbajiabiamila, has set up a committee to interface and interfere in all pending issues concerning the payment and welfare of health workers.

The House Health Committee chairman appealed to the aggrieved health workers who have been threatening strike over government’s unfair treatment, to consider the millions of lives such an action could put at risk.

According to him, the committee’s primary responsibility was not only to ensure all demands of health workers in the country were met, but to also promote harmony in the sector.

He said: “We are not unmindful of our health workers in the frontline who paid the ultimate price. This is why we are working out a plan to compensate their families.

“A committee has been set up. We will call for a public hearing where the strategy and method to be used in disbursing the compensations will be agreed on. The families of the deceased will be located and we must ensure the money reaches them.

“Our aim is to ensure there is no disharmony anymore in the health sector. We are reaching out to major stakeholders and negotiating their demands to ensure health workers continue with their work with no hitches or grievances.”