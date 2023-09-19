The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says its non-kinetic measures aimed at restoring peace in Katsina State are yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to the authority.

The Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gusau said this while reacting to a video clip on social media where some soldiers engaged bandits somewhere in Katsina State.

He said the DHQ was investigating the video to confirm its authenticity.

According to him, the DHQ is aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authorities, which is yielding good results.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, assures Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in our dear nation.

“The DHQ assures Nigerians that its non-kinetic measures aimed at restoration of peace are yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

“Government at all levels is encouraged to allow bandits who are genuinely willing to surrender to do so while the window is still open.

“The DHQ is doing everything possible to restore peace and tranquilly all over the country and urges all citizens to remain calm and be law-abiding,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho





Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…