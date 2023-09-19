MEMBERS of the Olubadan Advisory Council have insisted that they will not sit for a meeting with Otun Olubadan and former governor of the state, High Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

This led to indefinite postponement of the Council meeting scheduled to hold on Monday at Alarere residence of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

This decision by the members of the Advisory Council who were elevated as Obas and Royal Majesties last July by the Olubadan of Ibadan-land, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, CFR Alli Okunmade II, was taken because of the court case instituted against their elevation by the Otun Olubadan.

High Chief Ladoja had challenged the elevation in court in which Olubadan, all Ladoja’s colleagues that were elevated as Obas, the governor of the state and the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in the state were all sued in the suit still pending in court.

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who is the Balogun of Ibadanland and the next in rank to the Olubadan, seized the floor immediately after the opening prayer was offered by the Palace Chaplain, Pastor Olusoji Adediji, and announced that all the High Chiefs that became Obas had resolved not to hold any of the Advisory Council meetings that the Otun Olubadan would attend.

He said, “We have resolved not to sit with our friend and brother, High Chief Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan, pending the conclusion of his court case. Since he has taken us to court, we have all hired lawyers and waiting for the case to commence.

“What I’m saying here today is the decision of all us that got elevated and served with court papers instituted by the Otun Olubadan.

“It is a settled matter in Yoruba parlance that people don’t relate as friends after court matters (a kiitikootu de se ore). Not until the court case is decided whichever way, we have resolved not to hold any meeting with High Chief Ladoja in attendance.

