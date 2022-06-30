Nollywood actor urges men not to marry ‘already made women’, ‘social media freak’

Nollywood actor, Samuel Jemitalo, has advised Nigerian men against marrying women that have already made it in life, saying it could cause disrespect to them.

The renowned actor stated this on his Instagram page while reacting to actress Funke Akindele a.k.a Jenifa and Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a JJC Skillz’s marriage crisis.

According to him, any man that marries an already made woman will definitely lack respect, because the woman will not accord him any respect.

He said that a man should not marry a woman that is a ‘social media freak’ as she has learnt things from a lot of women, who do not know the meaning of feminism.

He also said that a man should not marry a woman that is full of herself, as she might be “grossly rude”.

Jemitola appealed to Nigerian men to marry humble, nice and born-again women.

“Men, never marry a woman that has made it… she will never respect you. Never marry a woman that is a social media freak, they learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘Feminism’.

“Never marry a woman that is full of herself, a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her. These kinds of women are grossly rude. Marry a humble, nice and born again woman,” he wrote.

Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, took to his Instagram page to announce his separation from the actress some hours ago, after six years of marriage.

