38 Nigerians deported from UK arrive at Lagos airport

Thirty-eight Nigerians have again been deported from the United Kingdom (UK) by the UK authorities.

Another report has also indicated that only thirteen deportees were flown into the country.

The deportees arrived in the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport aboard a Hone charter flight early Thursday morning.

They were said to have been accompanied by four diplomats for the purpose of avoiding any misinformation from the deportees.

The deportees according to scanty information gathered included; some Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender people popularly known as LGBTQ who travelled to the foreign country to seek asylum.

Other deportees included; females and males whose deportation were attributed to illegal travelling, expired papers and other immigration-related offences.

They were received at the Lagos airport by immigration officials and other relevant law enforcement authorities.

Information gathered has, however, indicated that only thirty out of the deportees were Nigerians while the remaining were the Nationals of neighbouring countries.

