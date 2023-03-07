Segun Adebayo

K1

In a statement made available to Tribune online on Tuesday regarding rumours that his marriage with his wife, Emmanuella, is in crisis, K1 said nothing of such is true.

This comes after the singer rejected a kiss from his wife during his surprise birthday party which was organised by the wife in a video that went viral on social media.

The statement was released by Kunle Rasheed on behalf of the singer on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the singer and his wife adore each other and have no plans to divorce.

The statement titled, ‘K1, EMMANUELLA SHOOT DOWN RUMOUR OF CRISIS IN THEIR MARRIAGE’, read, “ Our attention has been drawn yet again to other rounds of an unofficial and unreliable piece of information that the Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 de Ultimate, is not in love with his darling wife hence the rejection of her kiss at his surprise birthday gig held at Radisson Blu over the weekend.

“These rumour mongers have turned what ordinary was inconsequential to something they feel in their delusion, they should celebrate and spread for a gain we do not understand.

“It is rather unfortunate that these rumour spinners who thrive only in negativity should be able to see through their hate that love indeed has found a place to stay permanently in the couple’s hearts.

“It is so evident that K1 and his wife Emmanuella love each other dearly. This should be understood by many especially those who are bout the couple.





“Many of these gossips believe that the union will not work and are in perpetual agony when they see the marriage flourishing. It engulfs them with sadness and pain so much that their daily activities are to shop endlessly for ways to transfer their unhappy mode to a couple who is constantly enjoying the bliss of their union.

“We wish to say it clearly for the umpteenth time, that ‘Ajike Okin’ and her darling husband K1 de Ultimate have mastered the way to always keep their faces toward the sunshine so that the shadows can fall behind them. They are still sailing on that love boat with no intention to halt the sail or sink it. Signed: Kunle Rasheed (for K1 de Ultimate band).”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE