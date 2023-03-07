‘Yomi Ayeleso

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools(ASUSS) has said that the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji has proven to be a compassionate and worthy leader in the first six months of his administration.

The teachers in a statement signed by s state chairman, Sola Adigun and secretary, Adeola Augustine on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti noted that within the six months, the governor has fulfilled a huge part of his promises to workers and attended to critical infrastructures in the state.

The statement read, “Of great note are the prompt payment of salaries and deductions, payment of salaries arrears, pension, and gratuity, the reconstruction of the damaged portion of roads in Ado, Ikere, and other towns in Ekiti, and many other development projects within the shortest period of your tenure in office.”

ASUSS pointed out that Governor Oyebanji had demonstrated that he was one of the Ekiti people, ” who recognized their dreams, aspirations and desire for good governance, hence his outstanding performance which touched directly on the needs of the people.”

The union, however, appealed to the governor, ” to take a passionate look at other demands of workers which it’s argued were crucial to effective service delivery of the various category of the workforce.

“Financial implementation of already done promotions, and implementation of minimum wage for the officers on grade level 14 and above.”

ASUSS also pleaded with the administration to assist the union,” on the construction of the secretariat building project and a utility bus as done to other unions in the state as soon as the state finances improve.

