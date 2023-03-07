Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has disclosed plans to honour President Muhammadu Buhari with an award in recognition of his achievements in the defence and promotion of democracy as a system of government throughout the subregion.

It comes as he prepares to leave office upon the conclusion of his two-term tenure

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday, the ECOWAS Chairman, Guinea Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo made the disclosure at a bilateral meeting with the President on the sidelines of the ongoing 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha, Qatar.

President Embalo said the President had done more than any other to support democratic governments in West Africa, just as he had done exceptionally well, waging battles against the emergence of non-democratic regimes.

The ECOWAS Chairman, President Buhari will have his name on the Roll of Honor for this in the community’s new headquarters building upon its completion in Abuja, so that future generations of West African citizens will know about the greatness he achieved and copy his laudable examples.

The statement said President Buhari welcomed the proposition, stressing that democracy is the best pathway to bringing together diverse people and a dependable vehicle for the achievement of national development.

