By Segun Adebayo

Famous actor, Chidi Mokeme, has refuted the claim that kissing her female colleague, Kate Henshaw, in a recent viral video, on social media platforms suggested that they are in a romantic relationship.

Mokeme said the kiss they shared in the viral video was a friendly one between two friends who have not seen each other in a while, adding that they were both excited to be seeing each other again after a long time of shooting together.

A video shared on Instagram by actor Chidi Mokeme where he hugged and kissed Henshaw had sparked a dating rumour among many social media users.

Mokeme was the star actor in the popular Netflix series, Shanty Town, where he played the role of Scar- a ruthless kingpin who is at the top of a food chain.

The series was Mokeme’s first movie in several years following a long break from acting but his return has seen him pick up from where he left and has been getting a handful of movie scripts and commendations.

In the video that has been trending for some days, Henshaw and Mokeme met for the first time on a movie set after a long time and shared a deep hug and brief kiss.

The kiss got many people talking as they wondered why Henshaw would kiss Mokeme, whom she referred to as her friend of over three decades.

While the kiss part of the movie is believed to have been scripted, Henshaw and Mokeme appeared to have moved on from the scenario as none of them commented on the matter further.

Some social media users asked if it is normal for male and female friends or colleagues to share a kiss outside of a movie set.

Another user said he likes the idea of friendship with lips collision.





