Simeon Olufemi Abulude, writer and composer, is a former image maker of King Sunny Ade, a renowned Nigerian musician. He shared his life story with TUNDE ADELEKE.

Can you relive your experience as an image maker of the renowned musician, King Sunny Ade?

I joined King Sunny Ade as his image maker in 1991. I became the administrative manager of KSA Holdings; band manager of KSA and the African Beats and I was appointed general manager of SIGMA Disc Recording Company. It was while I was with KSA that my talent as a music composer manifested and blossomed.

Did you encounter challenges working with such a high-calibre celebrity?

Talking about encountering challenges while working with such a celebrity, one can hardly escape that, especially with a musician of KSA’s calibre. People, even your family members and close associates, would expect you to be swimming in money. Another issue was that you are expected to allow them free access to your principal. They expected him to always be present at all the ceremonies they organised. KSA taught me a lesson about this overexposure at the early stage of our association. He said the tiger is not seen all the time like a leopard. According to him, any tiger that is commonly seen will be treated like a leopard. The implication of this lesson is that being a celebrity that people pay money to watch, one should be reserved and humble.

How was life growing up?

I was born on the 23rd of June, 1960 at Otan-Ayegbaju in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the present-day Osun State. I grew up in Osogbo. I attended First Baptist Primary School, also in Osogbo and finished in 1972. Thereafter, I proceeded to St. Mark Modern School, Osogbo in 1973 and successfully completed it in 1976. On completion, I had two options; one was to proceed to the Teacher Training College or to attend a technical college. But I preferred the latter as it had always been my childhood dream. Unfortunately, this plan was truncated because our certificates were not ready as of the time we were to sit for the entrance examination. Those of us in this category were then deprived of the opportunity of sitting for the entrance examination that year.





What then happened?

I went back home dejected and frustrated because I missed the entrance examination of the Teacher Training College, having been so sure of my chance of getting admitted into the technical college. The only option left at the time was the newly-established secondary school in town, the Osun Archdeaconry Commercial Grammar School, Osogbo, which was later changed to Anglican Commercial Grammar School. Reluctantly, I started all over again in the 1976/77 academic session. I, however, graduated with a good grade in 1981.

Was it easy to get admission into a higher institution?

No. I worked briefly with the then National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) in Lagos in 1982 as an administrative clerk. It was in 1983 that I gained admission into the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, at the Ondo campus, to study English Language and Education. Our set was the second set of degree students of the school.

You apparently did not teach all through your career; why did you abandon education as a career?

The love of journalism pushed me to Times Journalism Institute, Lagos, in 1990 where I bagged a postgraduate diploma in journalism. I later bagged another postgraduate diploma, but in management studies from Obafemi Awolowo University in 2000.

At what point did you fall in love with journalism?

My interest in journalism started during my campus days at the university. When I graduated, I joined Lagos Voice newspaper in 1989. I also had my industrial attachment with Concord Newspapers in 1990. I worked as a reporter/researcher with Prime Publications Limited from 1989 to 1991. After my stint with King Sunny Ade, I joined World Information Agents Limited, publishers of Alaroye and AkedeAgbaye Yoruba newspapers in 1999. I eventually opted out in 2006 to start my own magazine publication, Affection. I also didn’t allow my training as an educator to go to waste; I founded a school – Affection School – in Lagos.

Can you recollect the pranks you were involved in as a youth?

Talking about youthful pranks, two major ones come to mind now. As a youth, I loved football and Fine Arts with passion. But unfortunately, my parents detested both. Therefore, I engaged in them surreptitiously. I had an accomplice with regard to football in my childhood friend, Prince NiyiAdejobi. We would travel out of Osogbo without informing our parents, to play football in neighbouring towns like Ilobu, Olla, Ifon, Ikirun, Ilesa, Ogbomoso, among others. The bubbles burst on one of our trips as our vehicle refused to start after a match in Ilobu. It was getting dark, and our games master, Mr Asaolu, was already making arrangements for our accommodation for the night. Suddenly, the driver came back with a mechanic who eventually fixed the vehicle. When we got home at about 10:00 pm, we met our parents in front of the house, waiting for us.

Were you punished?

Are you asking whether we were beaten? Parents of those days did not spare the rod! As I said earlier, I love Fine Arts, but unfortunately, all the schools I attended did not offer the subject. So, without my parent’s knowledge, I started attending the art studio of Uncle Tunde, who was the lead guitarist of Twins Seven-Seven’s Pambo Band. The man wasn’t teaching me anything, but I was at liberty of expressing my imagination through the arts.

What informed your choice of a spouse and how did it happen?

My wife’s friend told me a lot about her. Her friend made sure Taiwo (my wife) was the chief bridesmaid at her wedding with my friend, Prince NiyiAdejobi whom I mentioned earlier. I was naturally the best man. We started planning our wedding right from that moment. We eventually ended up on the altar at St John’s Anglican Church, Iloro, Ilesa, in 1990. My wife is loving, intelligent, hardworking and blunt in her approach to issues. These are the attributes I admire in her.

What do you go for as your favourite food and how do you relax?

I don’t have any favourite; any well-prepared food would do. I unwind by reading. I read a lot, draw, paint, write stories, and compose songs.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE