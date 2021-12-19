No single individual will decide the fate of Abia come 2023 ― PDP chieftain

The idea of godfatherism and writing of election result will be an abnormality come 2023.

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Igbere in Bende LGA, Dr Desmond Chima Anyaso stated this in his Ibina Ukwu residence while interacting with and empowering some Abians, stating that the recent Anambra election was an eye-opener that “No single individual will decide the fate of Abia, come 2023 general elections.”

He noted that “INEC proved that elections in the country can be credible and smooth through that Anambra election, hence, no one can stay in his house to decide who wins or not as the youths are now resolute to match them.”

He urged Abia North constituents to begin to align and re-align and begin to build bridges and come together in readiness for political activities, come 2023 adding, “the era of people sitting at the comfort of his parlour and deciding who to put in political positions are over.”

Addressing the people, comprised of youths and the elderly, a close associate of Dr Anyaso and member representing Isialalngwa North in Abia State House of Assembly, described Anyaso as a philanthropist, adding “Anyaso is not doing this empowerment for any political reasons but is driven by interest and would only need a political position for a platform to serve the people.”

