NGX: Investors earn N253bn in five days amid renewed interest

Last week, equities investors at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) earned N253 billion during the five days trading session.

Basically, the market capitalization of the NGX settled N21.11 trillion having appreciated by 1.12 per cent, leaving investors with N253 billion gain at the end of the week

Amid bargain hunting activity on the domestic bourse, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose week-on-week (W-o-W) by 470.34 basis points or 1.12 per cent to close at 42,353.31 basis points.

The market breadth for the week was also positive as 32 equities appreciated in price, 28 equities depreciated in price, while 96 equities remained unchanged.

On the chart, Meyer Plc led the gainers’ table by 27.27 per cent to close at 42 kobo, per share. Royal Exchange followed with a gain of 15.00 per cent to close at 69 kobo, while FTN Cocoa Processors went up by 13.51 per cent to close to 42 kobo, per share.

On the other side, Champion Breweries led the decliners table by 13.65 per cent to close at N2.34, per share. UPDC followed with a loss of 10.17 per cent to close at N1.06, while e-Tranzact International Equities declined by 9.57 per cent to close at N1.89, per share.

Also, most of the sub-indices tracked closed in green. The NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods and the NGX Industrial indices gained 0.04 per cent, 0.63 per cent and 0.38 per cent to close at 190.93 points, 550.41 points and 2,081.14 points respectively. However, the NGX Banking and the NGX Oil & Gas indices fell by 1.82 per cent and 0.57 per cent to close at 395.38 points and 350.65 points respectively.

However, activities at the local bourse last week was unimpressive as a total turnover of 1.317 billion shares worth N15.330 billion in 18,292 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.630 billion shares valued at N26.900 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 20,848 deals.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume led the activity chart with 899.768 million shares valued at N7.325 billion traded in 9,326 deals; contributing 68.32 per cent and 47.78 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 209.502 million shares worth N2.796 billion in 2,866 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry traded a turnover of 93.813 million shares worth N663.135 million in 485 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, FBN Holdings (FBNH), International Breweries and Access Bank, measured by volume, accounted for 469.879 million shares worth N4.170 billion in 1,958 deals, contributing 35.68 per cent and 27.20 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Looking ahead, Cordros Securities Limited expects market performance to be dominated by the bulls in the coming week, as positioning by early birds in dividend-paying stocks ahead of 2021 full year dividend declarations should outweigh profit-taking activities.

“Notwithstanding, we reiterate the need for positioning in only fundamentally sound stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings,” it stated.

