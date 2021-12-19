PDP hails Saraki as constitutional democracy defender at 59

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulated former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, on the occasion of his 59th birthday, describing him as a true statesman and a firm defender of constitutional democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Hon Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary Sunday, the party observed that Senator Saraki is “a humble, forthright and courageous leader; an excellent administrator and quintessential lawmaker, who continues to make sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.”

It added: “Both in private and public lives; Senator Saraki, as a medical doctor, two-term governor of Kwara State, and later President of the Senate, distinguished himself with outstanding patriotism in the service of our fatherland and humanity at large.

“As Senate President, he fought and made personal sacrifices for the survival and sustenance of our nation’s constitutional democracy. He led the 8th Senate to reinforce the independence of the legislature, adherence to rule of law as well as insistence on transparency and accountability in the polity for the greater good of the people to the extent that Nigerians now remember the 8th Senate with great nostalgia.

The PDP said it was proud of Senator Saraki’s commitment as the Director-General of the party’s 2019 Presidential Campaign as well as his sacrifices in holding the party together in his role as the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.

“Despite the daunting challenges including the threats and harassments by the powers that be, Senator Saraki has remained unwavering in his commitment as a party man and patriotic Nigerian, particularly in the collective effort to rescue and rebuild our dear nation,” the statement said.

The PDP congratulated Senator Saraki and prayed to God to bless him with many more years in good health “so that out nation and humanity can continue to benefit from his patriotism, wealth of experience and exceptional goodwill.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.PDP hails Saraki as constitutional democracy defender at 59

PDP hails Saraki as constitutional democracy defender at 59