No recruitment exercise ongoing, says SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has denied conducting any recruitment exercise as being circulated on several websites and blogs.

The commission, in a statement on Thursday, said: “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to several websites and blogs purportedly affiliated to the Commission, which are said to be advertising ongoing ‘recruitment exercise’ by the Commission.

“They claim to provide vital information on SEC Recruitment 2022 as well as encourage applicants to apply through a fake SEC website.

“The Commission wishes to inform the public that the referenced websites and blogs are fake, not associated with the Commission and that no such recruitment exercise is being carried out. For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has not advertised any vacancies and is not currently recruiting.”

The SEC, therefore, strongly advised the public to disregard the said websites and blogs and the messages being disseminated therein.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Obajana: We Must Separate Acquisition From Asset-Grabbing, Kogi Replies Dangote

THE Kogi State government, on Wednesday, responded to Dangote Industries Limited’s insistence on 100 per cent ownership of Obajana Cement Company…

FEC Okays N202.8bn MTN Takeover Of Enugu-Onitsha Road Construction

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the takeover of the construction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by MTN at the cost of over N202.8 billion under the road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme…

Tinubu, Governors, Campaign Council, NWC Meet

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the APC presidential campaign council, representatives of governors…

You’re Dazed By Atiku’s Popularity, PDP Replies Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, of his lack of political depth or ability to engage in any productive discourse…





Obi, Datti Absent As Labour Party Unveils 1,234-Member Campaign Council

National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) Clement Ojukwu, has announced a 1,234-member presidential campaign of the Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, with the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr Yusuff Ahmed-Datti, absent…

No recruitment exercise ongoing, says SEC